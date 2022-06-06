Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 202.50

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.50 ($2.56).

Several research analysts have commented on BTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.04) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.23) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.34) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.