Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $172.15

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

CPT opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $128.45 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,200,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,095,000 after buying an additional 105,831 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,717,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

