Analysts Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price at $30.80

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 419,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,521. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.