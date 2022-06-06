Analysts Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Target Price at $30.80

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 419,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,521. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

