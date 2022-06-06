Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Target Price at $39.20

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

HWM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,438. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

