Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target at $41.00

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,408,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

