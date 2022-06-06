Analysts Set Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Target Price at $51.00

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRRA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $54.88 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,067,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $14,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,812.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 424,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

