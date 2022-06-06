Analyzing Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) & Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A -22.92% Remark 46.18% -163.16% -64.46%

Anghami has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anghami and Remark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 2.26 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Remark $15.99 million 3.09 $27.47 million $0.08 5.88

Remark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anghami.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anghami and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Remark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Remark beats Anghami on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries. The company also provides Thermal kits, which includes a thermal imaging camera, calibrating device, computer to monitor the video feed, supporting equipment, and AI software to scan crowds and areas of high foot traffic for indications that certain persons with elevated temperatures may require secondary screening; and rPad thermal imaging devices, a single-post stand to scan individuals on a one-by-one basis for authorized entry. In addition, it owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website that sells swimwear and accessories in the latest styles, as well as offers advertising services. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

