Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Down to $65.80

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.80, but opened at $63.24. Anaplan shares last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 122,357 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAN. UBS Group downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $18,548,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,010,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

