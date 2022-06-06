APENFT Hits Market Cap of $234.57 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, APENFT has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $234.57 million and approximately $39.96 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

