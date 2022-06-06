Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $547,207.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00083618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00233778 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.