Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Jonestrading currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$111.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$6.98.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.11). Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

