Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Jonestrading currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
APS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$111.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$6.98.
About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.