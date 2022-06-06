Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.79.

NYSE ACHR opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $37,853,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

