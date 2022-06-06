Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of AROW opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $527.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,025.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.