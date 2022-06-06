Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA) Shares Sold by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Acquisition were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Artisan Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,683. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

