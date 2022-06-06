Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $22.51 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

