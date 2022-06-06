Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $230.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Technology traded as high as $204.61 and last traded at $201.43, with a volume of 176668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.70.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $13,560,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

