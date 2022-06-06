Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NYSE:AC opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,779.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $534,910 over the last three months. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

