AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 2,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,485,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

ASTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 177,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 52,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

