Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells $22,516.02 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $22,516.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Atomera by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

