ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.09. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 5,146 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

