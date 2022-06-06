Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million

Aurora (AOA) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $425,135.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,206.91 or 1.00042455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00134162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

