Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.55.

AYRWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of AYRWF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 65,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

