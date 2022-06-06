Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,682,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995,132 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.59% of Bank of America worth $2,165,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.42. 629,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,420,613. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $293.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

