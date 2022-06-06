Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.45

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.45 and last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Banner alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.