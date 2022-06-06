Barclays Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,615 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($20.43) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($40.49) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($69.59) to GBX 4,100 ($51.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($36.06) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,023.46 ($38.25).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,534 ($19.41) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,472.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,882.60. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38). The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

