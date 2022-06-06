Barclays Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.

CHWY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

