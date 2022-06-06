Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.29

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Beacon has a total market cap of $523,717.02 and $22,711.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00082875 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.