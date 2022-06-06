Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) to post sales of $13.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $64.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $52.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. 57,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

