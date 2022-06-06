Beam Trading Up 5.2% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $17.80 million and $4.23 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00086374 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 115,565,040 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

