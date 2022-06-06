Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 184,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

