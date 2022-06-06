Benchmark Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

