Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will post sales of $268.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.20 million and the lowest is $263.00 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $222.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 676,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,387. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.61, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

