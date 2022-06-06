BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,313.91 Average PT from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,467.52.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,205,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

