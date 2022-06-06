Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 409.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCYC. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,824. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $407.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,957,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.