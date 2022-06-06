Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 151.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.48% of Bio-Techne worth $300,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.55. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,747. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $335.02 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.