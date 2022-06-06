Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMEA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.09. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

