Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.89

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 200260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIREF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0078 dividend. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.48%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.