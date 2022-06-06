BitDAO (BIT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $41.43 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $337.60 million and approximately $41.43 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00845346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 230.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00381250 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

