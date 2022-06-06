BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJRI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

