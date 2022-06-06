Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given Overweight Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of BE opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 3.39.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $231,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 809,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 245,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

