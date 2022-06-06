Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

BCOR stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $826.37 million, a PE ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,249 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,537,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

