Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $826.37 million, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Blucora by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Blucora by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

