BMO Capital Markets Lowers The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $68.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

