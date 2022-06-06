BMO Capital Markets Lowers The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $68.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
DSGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.44.
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
