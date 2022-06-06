Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 167,815 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 104,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY remained flat at $$56.99 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.