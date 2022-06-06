Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Ameren reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Ameren stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $93.20. 27,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. Ameren has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

