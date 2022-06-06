Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $728.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will report $728.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.48 million to $751.85 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

