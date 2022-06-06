Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. 97,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

