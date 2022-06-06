Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will report $1.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 million. electroCore reported sales of $1.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $8.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 million to $8.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.27 million, with estimates ranging from $13.96 million to $14.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of ECOR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,836. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 425.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of electroCore by 25.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 244,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

