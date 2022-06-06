Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $513.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will report $513.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.60 million and the lowest is $506.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $498.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 42,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.99. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $438,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

