Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will post $7.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.03 billion and the highest is $7.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $6.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $28.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.74 billion to $29.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,684,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.15. 406,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,129. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.